Could Giants placekicker Graham Gano make this year’s annual NFL all-star game?

Graham Gano earning his second Pro Bowl nod could certainly come to fruition this season.

Ahead of Week 14, the Giants placekicker is the leading vote-getter (in the fan vote) among NFC kickers.

Gano has put together a stellar season thus far and has been highly productive since joining the Giants for the 2020 campaign. Through 12 games this year, Gano has connected on 25 of his 29 field-goal attempts and all 14 of his extra-point attempts (him only attempting 14 extra points through 12 games goes to show how bad the Giants offense has been).

Graham is the only Giant currently leading his respective position group in the fan vote. However, per The Athletic’s Dan Duggan, there are various Giants who are top-10 vote-getters at their position among the entire league and top five among the NFC.

Giants in the top 10 in the most recent fan voting for the Pro Bowl: DT Leonard Williams (9th overall, 4th NFC), CB James Bradberry (4th overall, 3rd NFC), FS Xavier McKinney (5th overall, 2nd NFC), ST Cam Brown (7th overall, 4th NFC) and K Graham Gano (5th overall, 1st NFC). — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) December 9, 2021

Xavier McKinney (second-most fan votes among NFC free safeties) has been incredible this year, recording five interceptions through 12 games and solidifying himself as a potential long-term piece on this defense.

James Bradberry is third among NFC cornerbacks in regard to the fan vote despite the fact he hasn’t constructed as strong of a season as he did last year (the defensive back earned his inaugural Pro Bowl bid in 2020). Bradberry could still make the NFC Pro Bowl squad if his performances through the final five weeks of the regular season are all on the strong side.

Second-year linebacker Cam Brown, while hardly finding time on defense this season, has been a strong asset on special teams and is fourth among NFC special teamers in the fan vote.

