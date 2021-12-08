Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge will sit the second half of this back-to-back

The Brooklyn Nets are giving Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge the night off in Houston. One night after completing a 17-point comeback against the Dallas Mavericks, both veterans are grabbing some much-needed rest.

Durant, 33, is leading the NBA in scoring (28.4 per game) and playing his most minutes (36.2 per game) since the 2013-14 season. A night off here and there is well deserved for Brooklyn’s best player.

Aldridge, 36, is having a resurgent season after his career appeared to be over. His domination from the mid-range has provided an offensive lift with Kyrie Irving out and James Harden rounding into form.

It’s unclear how the Nets will adjust the starting lineup, but we do know that James Harden is going to have a lot on his shoulders no matter who is starting.

Joe Harris is recovering from ankle surgery, Irving is still away from the team, and Kessler Edwards and Day’Ron Sharpe are on G League assignments for the Nets.

Harden is going up against his former team and he has yet to look like that old MVP version of himself that we grew accustomed to seeing in Houston. He hasn’t been as bad as some of his detractors might lead you to believe, but he’s not playing his best basketball.

The Rockets will be missing a bunch of guys too. Usman Garuba, Jalen Green, Danuel House Jr., Daishen Nix, and Kevin Porter Jr. will all be out for various reasons.

