The Devils and Flyers look to each end their respective losing streaks in this important rivalry game.

The New Jersey Devils earned a point in Monday’s game against the Ottawa Senators, but couldn’t come away with a victory, taking their losing streak up to four.

The good news is their next game comes against a team that’s in an even worse situation.

The Philadelphia Flyers are on a disastrous nine-game losing streak and recently fired head coach Alain Vigneault.

The offense came alive against the Colorado Avalanche on Monday, their first game since firing Vigneault, but their defensive struggles continued, resulting in another loss.

The Flyers do have a new guy at the helm, but this is a great opportunity for the Devils to put an end to their own ugly stretch and begin to string along some wins.

Current rankings:

Offense:

PHI: 29th

NJD: 22nd

Power Play:

PHI: 27th

NJD: 31st

Defense:

PHI: 25th

NJD: 22nd

Penalty Kill:

PHI: 22nd

NJD: 20th

Expected goaltending matchup:

PHI: Carter Hart

Last 5 games: 0-4-1, .855 SV%, 4.20 GAA

This season: 15 GP, 5-7-3, .911 SV%, 2.95 GAA

NJD: MacKenzie Blackwood

Last 5 games: 1-2-1, .879 SV%, 3.00 GAA

Career vs. PHI: 9 GP, 7-0-2, .928 SV%, 2.30 GAA, 1 SO

Flyers skater to watch:

C Claude Giroux

Last 5 games: 2 G, 5 PTS

This season: 23 GP, 9 G, 21 PTS

Career vs. NJD: 60 GP, 15 G, 55 PTS

Devils skaters to watch:

LW Andreas Johnsson

Last 5 games: 2 G, 5 PTS

RW Jesper Bratt

Last 5 games: 2 G, 6 PTS

This season: 23 GP, 6 G, 20 PTS

RHD Dougie Hamilton

Last 5 games: 1 G, 5 PTS