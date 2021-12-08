The Devils and Flyers look to each end their respective losing streaks in this important rivalry game.
The New Jersey Devils earned a point in Monday’s game against the Ottawa Senators, but couldn’t come away with a victory, taking their losing streak up to four.
The good news is their next game comes against a team that’s in an even worse situation.
The Philadelphia Flyers are on a disastrous nine-game losing streak and recently fired head coach Alain Vigneault.
The offense came alive against the Colorado Avalanche on Monday, their first game since firing Vigneault, but their defensive struggles continued, resulting in another loss.
The Flyers do have a new guy at the helm, but this is a great opportunity for the Devils to put an end to their own ugly stretch and begin to string along some wins.
Current rankings:
Offense:
PHI: 29th
NJD: 22nd
Power Play:
PHI: 27th
NJD: 31st
Defense:
PHI: 25th
NJD: 22nd
Penalty Kill:
PHI: 22nd
NJD: 20th
Expected goaltending matchup:
PHI: Carter Hart
Last 5 games: 0-4-1, .855 SV%, 4.20 GAA
This season: 15 GP, 5-7-3, .911 SV%, 2.95 GAA
NJD: MacKenzie Blackwood
Last 5 games: 1-2-1, .879 SV%, 3.00 GAA
Career vs. PHI: 9 GP, 7-0-2, .928 SV%, 2.30 GAA, 1 SO
Flyers skater to watch:
C Claude Giroux
Last 5 games: 2 G, 5 PTS
This season: 23 GP, 9 G, 21 PTS
Career vs. NJD: 60 GP, 15 G, 55 PTS
Devils skaters to watch:
LW Andreas Johnsson
Last 5 games: 2 G, 5 PTS
RW Jesper Bratt
Last 5 games: 2 G, 6 PTS
This season: 23 GP, 6 G, 20 PTS
RHD Dougie Hamilton
Last 5 games: 1 G, 5 PTS