Will this be the game that ends the Islanders’ losing streak?

As has been the case for some time, the New York Islanders are in the worst slump of any team in the NHL right now. Their 11-game losing streak is tied for the worst in franchise history and they’re last in their division.

They’re also missing some key players, even though most of their guys have been making their way back after a disastrous COVID-19 outbreak.

Things may look bleak for the Islanders, but there have been some positives in their recent play.

For one, they’re on a three-game point streak. The offense is also slowly coming alive. The Islanders went nine games without scoring more than one goal, but have been doing just that lately.

Superstar C Mathew Barzal, who has had a bad start to the season, was the team’s best player last week and is getting hot at the right time.

The team is also still one of the best defensive teams in the league and Ilya Sorokin is one of the best goalies in the game. These factors become even more encouraging because of the Islanders’ competition on Tuesday: the Ottawa Senators.

The Senators are hot right now. They’re on a three-game winning streak and their young players have been shining.

However, they’re still one of the worst teams in the league and are well-below average in practically every aspect of their game. Even though they’ve won their last three games, the Islanders are catching them at a decent time.

Tonight’s game will be the second of a back-to-back, a game which went to a shootout. The Senators will be tired and the Islanders must capitalize on that.

This is a perfect opportunity for the Islanders to nip this horrific stretch in the bud, before it gets even more out of control. Let’s see if they’ll be able to do that.

Expected goaltender matchup:

OTT: Filip Gustavsson

Last 5 starts: 1-4-0, .887 SV%, 4.00 GAA

This season: 10 GP, 3-6-1, .899 SV%, 3.64 GAA, -4.4 GSAA

NYI: TBD

Senators skaters to watch:

LW Brady Tkachuk

Last 5 games: 4 G, 7 PTS

This season: 20 GP, 8 G, 18 PTS

RW Drake Batherson

Last 5 games: 3 G, 8 PTS

This season: 18 GP, 8 G, 20 PTS

C Josh Norris

Last 5 games: 2 G, 5 PTS

Islanders skaters to watch:

C Mathew Barzal

Last 5 games: 1 G, 5 PTS

Career vs. OTT: 9 GP, 3 G, 11 PTS

RW Kyle Palmieri

Career vs. OTT: 17 GP, 7 G, 15 PTS