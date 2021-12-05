ESNY previews the upcoming Jets-Eagles Week 13 matchup at MetLife Stadium.

Zach Wilson is still learning.

Jets fans: Don’t be too down when he struggles.

The young quarterback is still getting accustomed to the speed of the pro game and it’ll be a long time (and many more weak showings) before he would even be deemed a “draft bust.”

All the organization needs him to do is show progress when it comes to his decision-making at the game’s most important position.

He only threw for 145 yards in the win over Houston last week, but that doesn’t mean he can’t improve against Philly this Sunday — Wilson will have the opportunity to do so in front of the Florham Park faithful at MetLife Stadium.

Game Info

Philadelphia Eagles (5-7) @ New York Jets (3-8)

Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 — 1:00 PM ET

TV: CBS

Radio: ESPN NY 98.7FM

Odds

Notable Game Props

(Courtesy DraftKings Sportsbook)

Jets Total Points: Over-19.5 (-110), Under-19.5 (-120)

Over-19.5 (-110), Under-19.5 (-120) Eagles Total Points: Over-24.5 (-105), Under-24.5 (-125)

Over-24.5 (-105), Under-24.5 (-125) First Team to Score: Jets (+125), Eagles (-155)

Jets (+125), Eagles (-155) Last Team to Score: Jets (+115), Eagles (-145)

Jets (+115), Eagles (-145) Jets Total TDs: Over-1.5 (-175), Under-1.5 (+135)

Over-1.5 (-175), Under-1.5 (+135) Eagles Total TDs: Over-2.5 (-190), Under-2.5 (+145)

Player Prop Picks (Courtesy DraftKings Sportsbook)

Zach Wilson Over-1.5 Interceptions (+155)

The rookie Jets quarterback has had a turnover problem all season and has thrown 10 interceptions in seven games. He’s still a young signal-caller learning not to make the crucial on-field mistake.

Given the expectation Philly will bring the pressure to disrupt his timing, expect Zach to throw numerous picks this Sunday afternoon.

This bet would also be beneficial for your wallet — a $100 wager would earn you a $155 profit if it were to hit.

Zach Wilson Under-223.5 Passing Yards (-115)

The Eagles secondary is 11th in the NFL with 228.4 passing yards allowed per game.

Pair that statistic with Zach Wilson’s underwhelming 187.6 passing yards-per-game mark, and you’ll realize this under is a lock.

The first-year player has surpassed 223.5 yards through the air in just two of his seven games this season.

Tevin Coleman Over-38.5 Rushing Yards (-110)

In the Week 12 absence of rookie running back Michael Carter, Jets veteran Tevin Coleman rushed for 67 yards on 16 carries (both marks were season-highs for him).

The Jets will be relying more on Coleman to produce in the run game while Carter (ankle) is on injured reserve.

Taking all of that into consideration along with how the Jets will need to take pressure off Wilson in certain circumstances, expect Coleman to surpass 38.5 rushing yards.

Odds and prop bets courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get up to $1,050 with a deposit bonus and free bet when you click here.

Players to Watch

Zach Wilson

Jets fans need clarity that Zach Wilson will improve down the stretch.

He’s yet to really impress the majority of onlookers due to the poor decision-making and turnover issues.

Against Philly this weekend, Wilson will have a great opportunity to prove he can truly compete in this league.

Is the first-round draft pick up for the challenge?

Elijah Moore

All we heard about during the preseason was the connection Zach Wilson and Elijah Moore were going to develop.

But we’ve yet to really see it come to fruition in the regular season — some of Moore’s better performances this year came in the games in which Wilson was out with his knee injury.

Against a fairly strong Eagles secondary, Zach and Elijah could develop the productive rapport fans wish to see.

Jets Pass Rush

If you get some pressure on Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew (who’s expected to start in the injury-related absence of Jalen Hurts), he will make mistakes.

If Robert Saleh‘s defense rushes Minshew on a consistent basis and forces him to turn the ball over, it will take pressure off Zach Wilson and the young Jets offense.

The Jets are second-to-last in the NFL with only nine total takeaways. This is the perfect game to turn the corner in that department.

Follow Ryan Honey on Twitter: @RyanHoneyESNY

Listen to ESNY’s Wide Right Podcast on Apple here or on Spotify here.