The Islanders look to snap their nine-game losing streak against a hot Red Wings team.

Another day, another game in which the New York Islanders look to end this awful losing streak and revert to their winning ways.

The Islanders, who are the worst team in their division, have lost nine in a row. They were finally granted a few days off because of their COVID-19 outbreak, but that break came a little late and the Islanders still had some key absences.

They did see some players return on Thursday and, the best news of all, the team’s remaining players on COVID-19 protocol not named Casey Cizikas will be back on Saturday to face the Detroit Red Wings, the team’s first game of a back-to-back.

The Islanders are currently the worst offensive team in the league, both at even-strength and on the power play. Somehow, defensively, they’re still a top-five team in the league and are above average on the penalty kill.

The Islanders’ netminders have fared well, too. Ilya Sorokin has been one of the best goaltenders in the NHL this season.

Because the Islanders are just that lucky, they’re catching the Red Wings during possibly their best stretch of the season. They’re on a four-game winning streak and aren’t letting anyone get past them.

Detroit’s youngsters have been driving the team and will be just as fierce against the Islanders as they have been all season long.

The Red Wings have an above-average offense, below-average power play, defense, and penalty kill, and below-average goaltending, although Alex Nedeljkovic has been pretty good this season.

The Red Wings clearly aren’t very good in their own zone, but offense isn’t exactly a strength of the Islanders, at the moment.

They’re the worst offensive team in the league and the Red Wings have actually been much better defensively during this impressive stretch.

The Islanders must put an end to this truly ugly losing streak, but trying to do so against this very talented and very hot Red Wings team will not be easy.

Red Wings players to watch:

C Dylan Larkin

Last 5 games: 2 G, 6 PTS

This season: 20 GP, 10 G, 21 PTS

Career vs. NYI: 15 GP, 3 G, 14 PTS

LW Lucas Raymond

This season: 24 GP, 10 G, 22 PTS

G Alex Nedeljkovic

Last 5 games: 0.936 SV%, 1.6 GAA

This season: .923 SV %, 2.58 GAA, 4.8 GSAA

Islanders players to watch:

LW Anders Lee

Career vs. DET: 18 GP, 8 G, 16 PTS

C Mathew Barzal

Career vs. DET: 9 GP, 1 G, 15 PTS

RW Josh Bailey

Career vs. DET: 24 GP, 8 G, 21 PTS

LW Zach Parise

Career vs. DET: 21 GP, 12 G, 24 PTS

G Ilya Sorokin

This season: 14 GP, .929 SV%, 2.39 GAA, 7.4 GSAA