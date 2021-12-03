Daniel Jones will miss this Sunday’s matchup with the Dolphins.

The Giants‘ primary starting quarterback will be a no-go against Miami.

Head coach Joe Judge revealed to the media Friday Daniel Jones will be out for Week 13 due to a neck strain suffered in last Sunday’s win over Philly. Jones practiced earlier this week (albeit as a limited participant) and his Week 13 status was previously up in the air.

Nonetheless, Jones isn’t cleared for contact and will be inactive for what should be a crucial game for the Giants, who sit just one game back of the final NFC Wild Card spot.

Daniel Jones ruled out vs Dolphins, per Joe Judge. Not cleared for contact. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 3, 2021

Mike Glennon will now notch the start for Big Blue. The veteran journeyman backup threw for 196 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in the Week 5 loss to Dallas after Jones exited with an apparent concussion.