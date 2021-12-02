Durant’s resume for the MVP adds another monthly accolade.

Thursday the NBA announced its Player of the Month awards for October/November and to no one’s surprise Kevin Durant was the recipient for the Eastern Conference.

It’s only fitting that the Western Conference Player of the Month was Stephen Curry. The two megastars have been duking it out for the title of the best player in the league this season.

Curry may have a slight lead just because of the head-to-head matchup this season but make no mistake Durant has been playing at a level we haven’t seen in years.

The Kia NBA Players of the Month for October & November! #KiaPOTM West: Stephen Curry (@warriors)

East: Kevin Durant (@BrooklynNets) pic.twitter.com/VxyerjuYTu — NBA (@NBA) December 2, 2021

Durant has been the engine that has driven Brooklyn through the first quarter of the season. With James Harden still trying to return to form, Durant has put the Nets on his back and carried them to a 15-6 record, good for first place in the East.

The absence of Kyrie Irving has meant an even larger workload for Durant however it hasn’t taken a toll on the former MVP. Brooklyn has leaned on Durant in just about every game this season and he has answered the call.

Impressive Numbers

The 11-time All-Star has looked every bit as good in his 14th season as he did during his MVP season. He currently leads the league in scoring (28.6) and made field goals (10.4). He also ranks second in total field goals (207) and third in points (571) all while ranking 17th in total attempts. His 53.9 percent shooting is currently a career-best along with a solid 38.9 percent three-point shooting percentage.

To this point, Durant’s stat line reads as follows: 28.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 5.6 assists with shooting splits of .539/.389/.863 and a true shooting percentage of 64.1 percent.

This marks the 15th time in his career Durant has been named Player of the Month and first since 2017. He is the second Brooklyn Nets player to hold such an honor. The other was James Harden who was named Player of the Month twice (February and March) last season.