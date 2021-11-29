Much of the Islanders’ lineup was out this week, so who was the best of this makeshift squad?

The New York Islanders are in as bad of a state as possible. They’ve been absolutely ravaged by injuries and a COVID-19 outbreak.

To make matters worse, their schedule wasn’t suspended until Saturday, only after they had suffered eight-straight losses.

They finally played their first home game of the season, their first-ever game at the new UBS Arena, but didn’t even really get to enjoy that because of the state of the team.

Many of the team’s regulars are out, but who was the best of this past week’s lineup?

Player of the week: RW Cal Clutterbuck

Average Game Score: 0.21

Average defensive impact: 0.38

The Islanders’ fourth line was the last line to remain intact. To no surprise, it was the Islanders’ best this week, although that isn’t saying much. Of the three guys on that line, Clutterbuck had the best week.

He didn’t put up any points and didn’t play particularly well, but was the best of what New York had.

Clutterbuck stood out most defensively. He’s always been a great defensive forward and one-third of the best fourth line in the NHL. Clutterbuck wasn’t at his absolute best this week, but we saw glimpses of what he’s always been so good at.

His good performance as well as the performance of his linemates Casey Cizikas and Matt Martin this week shows how important that line is to the Islanders.

Clutterbuck and company will continue to be crucial while the lineup is depleted and when the Islanders begin to get their players back.