The Giants are back in the win column following a 13-7 victory over the Eagles in Week 12.

And to react to the NFC East matchup, the Wide Right Podcast has finally returned for episode 100.

Not only will we talk about the continued offensive struggles but also Xavier McKinney‘s play and what it means for Jabrill Peppers’ future. McKinney intercepted his fifth pass of the season against the Eagles.

You can listen to the latest episode of the Wide Right Podcast at the top of the page.

