Which Devils could represent their countries in the upcoming Winter Olympics?

Over the past few days we’ve been looking at which players from the New York area might be headed to the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, China.

In October, the IIHF coordinated with the NHL and the NHLPA to name three provisional players for each country’s men’s Olympic national team roster.

One New Jersey Devils player was one of the three provisional players named: captain Nico Hischier will represent Switzerland. The other two players named for Switzerland were Roman Josi and Timo Meier.

So who else from the Devils might be headed to the Olympics? Here are a few options.

Must Go

Nico Hischier — Switzerland

— Switzerland Tomáš Tatar — Slovakia

— Slovakia Dougie Hamilton — Canada

Hischier is already on the roster for Switzerland. And Tatar could be a top-line forward for Slovakia.

Hamilton is going to be in a crowded conversation for the blue line for Canada. Our neighbors to the north already named Alex Pietrangelo as one of their provisional players. Aaron Ekblad is playing well enough that he should be on the roster as well as Cale Makar, if he’s healthy. Shea Theodore, Thomas Chabot, Morgan Reilly and Bowen Byram will also be strong considerations for Canada.

On The Fence

MacKenzie Blackwood — Canada

Blackwood’s vaccination status could be an issue, as could his health. But many feel he could be the third netminder for Canada’s team that has gold medal hopes.