The Mets got busy on Black Friday.

When he was introduced as the new GM of the New York Mets, Billy Eppler said he had the green light to do what he felt was needed to make the team competitive in 2022.

On Friday, he showed just how busy he’s been since taking the keys from Steve Cohen.

The Mets are reportedly adding three veteran free agents, the third of which is the most expensive and biggest impact. Over the course of the evening, reports broke that the Mets were signing Eduardo Escobar and Mark Canha.

Late Friday, Jon Heyman reported the Mets are signing the top centerfielder on the market, Starling Marte, to a four-year, $78 million deal.

Mets cap their huge day by landing by far the best CF on the free agent market. Starling Martè flanked by Mark Canha and Brandon Nimmo is a very good defensive OF. In all the Mets spent $124.5M today (with Canha and Eduardo Escobar). Still working. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 27, 2021

Marte, 33, stole a major league leading 47 bases between Miami and Oakland last season. Over the past three seasons — in which he’s been traded twice — Marte has a .358 OBP and .298 average.

Marte presumably steps into the leadoff role for the Mets and gives them a legitimate speed element they haven’t had every day since… José Reyes?

Let’s play this forward for a moment. What might the Mets’ new-look lineup be with these three additions?