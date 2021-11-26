The Mets needed an outfielder. It appears they now have one.

Black Friday is the day people go spend way too much money because things are, in theory, on sale. Billy Eppler and the New York Mets were among those spending money this year.

Within a couple hours, the Mets reportedly reached deals with veteran infielder Eduardo Escobar and outfielder Marck Canha. Joel Sherman was the first to report the alleged two-year, $26.5 million pact.

Canha, who turns 33 on Feb. 15, drove in a 61 runs in 141 games this past season in Oakland. Over 1,365 plate appearances over the past three seasons, Canha has a .377 OBP, a 127 OPS+ and has been an 8.2 WAR player per Baseball Reference.

Unsolicited an AL executive reached out: “Canha = good player. Great OBP in a horse (bleep) stadium. Good athlete.” — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) November 27, 2021

Canha, who bats right-handed, may signal the Mets are formally moving on from Michael Conforto. Assuming there’s a designated hitter in the National League next year, the Mets needed at least one more outfielder; Dom Smith would figure to be a better fit as the Mets’ DH or at first base, where he is probably the best defensive first baseman on the roster.

The additions of Escobar and Canha are two under-the-radar moves that add quality veterans to the Mets’ lineup. We’ll see if Eppler now goes big game hunting to fix his rotation.