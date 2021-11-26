The Mets needed a third baseman. It appears they now have one.

Jon Heyman is reporting on Saturday afternoon that the New York Mets have agreed to a two-year deal with veteran infielder Eduardo Escobar. According to Heyman, the deal with worth “nearly $25 million.”

Escobar, who will turn 33 in early January, was an all-star for the first time in 2021. He split this past season between Arizona and Milwaukee after being traded to the National League Central division champions mid-season.

He hit 28 home runs and drove in 90 in 2021. He set career-highs with 35 homers and 118 RBI in 2019 with the Diamondbacks. Escobar can play second base and third and was a 2.4 WAR player (per Baseball Reference) last year.