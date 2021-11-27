Running back Michael Carter suffered an ankle sprain against the Dolphins last Sunday.

The Jets will not have rookie Michael Carter for the time being.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the team has placed the running back on injured reserve. Carter sustained a low-grade ankle sprain in last Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins that was supposed to keep him out for 2-4 weeks.

Jets placed rookie RB Michael Carter on IR, meaning he’s out for at least the next three games. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 27, 2021

Carter’s placement on injured reserve means he will be out for at least three games (Weeks 12, 13, and 14).

Following that absence, he could be designated to return to practice which would provide the team with a 21-day period to officially activate him. Not activating Carter within that three-week period would lead to the rookie returning to IR for the rest of his inaugural NFL season.

The pending absence of Carter is really a shame considering the young back was starting to come into his own as a pure weapon. The multi-faceted athlete currently has 430 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground with 32 receptions and 308 yards through the air.

With Carter sidelined, the Jets could move forward with Tevin Coleman and Ty Johnson. We shall wait and see if La’Mical Perine finds an enhanced role in the running game. The second-year player out of Florida has appeared in just three games this year.

Follow Ryan Honey on Twitter: @RyanHoneyESNY