The Islanders have a COVID problem.

The New York Islanders don’t have enough players to ice a roster right now because of COVID issues, so the NHL has now stepped in.

On Saturday afternoon the NHL announced that the Islanders’ games until Tuesday, Nov. 30 have been postponed. The Islanders currently have eight players unavailable because of COVID protocol.

We’ll find out how long the postponement lasts and when the games are re-slotted on the schedule at a later time.