The Islanders have a COVID problem.
The New York Islanders don’t have enough players to ice a roster right now because of COVID issues, so the NHL has now stepped in.
On Saturday afternoon the NHL announced that the Islanders’ games until Tuesday, Nov. 30 have been postponed. The Islanders currently have eight players unavailable because of COVID protocol.
We’ll find out how long the postponement lasts and when the games are re-slotted on the schedule at a later time.
- FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK
$1,000 RISK-FREE BET
- DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK
$1,050 RISK-FREE + BONUS
- CAESARS SPORTSBOOK
$1,001 FIRST-BET MATCH
- BETMGM SPORTSBOOK
$1,000 RISK-FREE BET
- POINTSBET SPORTSBOOK
TWO $2,000 RISK-FREE BETS
- BETRIVERS SPORTSBOOK
$250 FIRST-DEPOSIT MATCH
- WYNNBET SPORTSBOOK
$1,000 RISK-FREE BET