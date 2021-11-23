The jersey says Jersey because why not?

On Tuesday morning the New Jersey Devils dropped their new alternate sweaters. They’re black, something fans tend to love in a unique hockey look.

Unfortunately, that’s where the love affair with the new look ends.

We really can’t encourage you to read the replies to the tweets from the team. Few are in favor of the new look, though there are probably a few high schools in the area that would love to wear them.

The design has some really cool elements when they’re explained in subsequent tweets. The stick tap to the three championships on the inside of the collar is a nice touch. And they were thoughtful with how they put the pieces of the jersey in place.

Rooted in Garden State hockey history. Forged for the future. #NJDevils | #MadeInJersey pic.twitter.com/5qj1eE8X7A — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) November 23, 2021

But… we’re still not putting these on our holiday gift lists. Sorry, Devils. This is a swing and a miss.