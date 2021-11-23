Zach Wilson is reportedly returning to the starting lineup for New York.

He’s back.

Zach Wilson, the rookie quarterback the Jets drafted at No. 2 overall earlier this year, will start in his team’s matchup with the Texans this Sunday. Connor Hughes of The Athletic reported the news Tuesday.

Wilson suffered a PCL sprain against the Patriots in Week 7 and subsequently missed four consecutive games. Mike White started the first three of those matchups with Joe Flacco starting the most recent loss to the Dolphins this past Sunday.

Zach Wilson is starting for the #Jets on Sunday, per source — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) November 23, 2021

Some believed Wilson could’ve returned for the Miami game. The Jets, however, ultimately made the decision to provide Zach with further rest and to start Flacco, who they acquired in a trade with the Eagles late last month.

Flacco, on the other hand, will not be suiting up this Sunday. Neither will White.

Also according to Hughes, both signal-callers are out due to the COVID-19 protocol. Hughes notes the game status of either backup did not play a role in the organization’s decision to start Wilson.

BREAKING Mike White & Joe Flacco are both OUT for Sunday’s game against the #Texans. Close contact COVID. This did not impact #Jets decision to start Zach Wilson* at all. He was fully cleared. Was starting no matter what. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) November 23, 2021

Jets QB Mike White actually tested positive for COVID-19. QB Joe Flacco was deemed a "close contact," but since he's unvaccinated he won't be cleared to play in time for Sunday. The Jets were going to start Zach Wilson at QB even before this COVID news, per a source. https://t.co/OovMW41nsA — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) November 23, 2021

This means veteran Josh Johnson will back Wilson up against Houston. Johnson has appeared in two games this season — he saw time against the Bengals (Week 8) and Colts (Week 9) due to injury-related issues involving White.

Flacco has publicly stated he isn’t vaccinated against the lingering virus. White’s vaccination status is unclear, but if he is, he could always be activated if he remains asymptomatic and tests negative twice before the game, with either test coming 24 hours apart.

Therefore, the fact he’s reportedly out for a game that’s still five days away may be telling.

Follow Ryan Honey on Twitter: @RyanHoneyESNY