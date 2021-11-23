A huge blow to the struggling Islanders’ offense.

On Tuesday afternoon, the New York Islanders announced veteran forward Brock Nelson will be out 2-4 weeks with a lower-body injury.

Nelson, 30, leads the team with nine goals and 11 points.

The Islanders currently rank at/near the bottom of the NHL in almost every offensive category and the club has lost their last six contests.

Brutal news in a bad season

With their new barn delaying the start to their home schedule, the Islanders opened the new year with a 13-game road trip. They had legitimate Stanley Cup aspirations coming into the 2021-22 season, but things haven’t worked out well thus far.

The Islanders are currently dead last in the Metropolitan Division, seven points behind the Devils with a minus-16 goal differential. They have only five regulation wins in their first 15 games.

They play the Rangers on Wednesday night.