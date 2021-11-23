The Devils made a roster move on Tuesday.

The New Jersey Devils are looking for some additional offense, and made an interesting decision with one of their young players on Tuesday.

The Devils announced the club has recalled forward Chase De Leo and sent Alexander Holtz to Utica, their AHL affiliate.

De Leo, 26, has 14 points in eight games with Utica this season. He signed with the Devils as a free agent this past summer. He was originally a fourth-round pick (No. 99 overall) by Winnipeg in the 2014 NHL draft. He has appeared in five career NHL regular season games.

Holtz, 19, was the seventh overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft by the Devils. He has two assists this season. Many feel Holtz is an important piece in the Devils’ future, but right now the club feels he needs more ice time with their minor league affiliate.