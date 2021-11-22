Andrew Thomas reels in his first career touchdown reception.
We have a big-man touchdown reception in the Giants-Buccaneers matchup!
With the Giants down 10-3 in the second quarter, quarterback Daniel Jones tossed up somewhat of a prayer to left tackle Andrew Thomas, who was an eligible receiver on the play.
Thomas, portraying his athleticism, reached up and made the spectacular catch prior to the game-tying extra point from Graham Gano.
ANDREW THOMAS.
WHAT A CATCH BY THE BIG MAN. #TogetherBlue @allforgod_55
📺: #NYGvsTB on ESPN
📱: https://t.co/aAVkp2ihhy pic.twitter.com/tdFUw9sj58
— NFL (@NFL) November 23, 2021
