Andrew Thomas reels in his first career touchdown reception.

We have a big-man touchdown reception in the Giants-Buccaneers matchup!

With the Giants down 10-3 in the second quarter, quarterback Daniel Jones tossed up somewhat of a prayer to left tackle Andrew Thomas, who was an eligible receiver on the play.

Thomas, portraying his athleticism, reached up and made the spectacular catch prior to the game-tying extra point from Graham Gano.