The Islanders were abysmal in Week 6, but did any player do well?

The New York Islanders are in rough shape, at the moment.

They were greeted with news that their star defenseman, Ryan Pulock, would be out long-term with an injury, they’re on a six-game losing streak, and they seem to lose players to COVID-19 protocol every day.

This was a bittersweet week for the Islanders. They finally played their first ever game(s) at their new home, UBS Arena, but lost to all four teams they faced this week.

Things are looking bleak for the Islanders, who must begin to turn it around, but let’s look at a bright spot. Who was the Islanders’ player of the week?

Player of the week: C Brock Nelson

vs. CGY: 2 G

Average Game Score: 0.92

Average defensive impact: 0.22

This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to anyone. Nelson has been the Islanders’ best forward this season (although that isn’t saying much) and was one of very few players to feature in all four of the team’s games this week.

Aside from his stellar two-goal game against the Calgary Flames in the team’s home-opener, Nelson wasn’t particularly remarkable this week, but was still New York’s best player.

A look at the first #Isles goal in our new home, @UBSArena! pic.twitter.com/rmN2tjK7AB — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) November 21, 2021

Another look at Nelson's goal in the third. pic.twitter.com/Pc5DHcUHuk — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) November 21, 2021

It was a tough week for Nelson, especially since his linemates were constantly changing (both Josh Bailey and Anthony Beauvillier missed games after landing on the COVID-19 protocol).

Nelson was one of the Islanders’ few constants and he did pretty well, given the circumstances. Unfortunately, Nelson didn’t play the third period of Sunday’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs after suffering a lower-body injury.

If this is a serious issue, the Islanders are in trouble.

Nelson had a good season so far and is the team’s leading goal-scorers. The Islanders are just going to need his teammates to step up and get the veteran some help.

Who knows how much worse the team would be if Nelson wasn’t been playing as well as he has.

