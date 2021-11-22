Saquon Barkley hasn’t suited up since Week 5.

The return of Saquon Barkley could very much be upon us.

Per a source close to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Giants running back is expected to suit up for his team’s Week 11 matchup with Tampa Bay Monday night.

Barkley has been dealing with an ankle injury sustained in the Week 5 loss to Dallas.

#Giants RB Saquon Barkley, listed as questionable with an ankle injury, is expected to play vs. the #Bucs on MNF barring pre-game setback, per source. Barkley set for first action since Week 5. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 22, 2021

In Barkley’s absence, the Giants have gone 2-2, defeating the Panthers and Raiders in Weeks 7 and 9, respectively.

Devontae Booker has notched starts with Saquon sidelined and actually constructed a notable performance in the most recent victory over Las Vegas. The veteran back, who New York inked to a two-year deal in the offseason, rushed for 99 yards on 21 carries in Week 9.

Barkley’s presence should help the Giants spread the field against a tough Tampa Bay team. It should also assist Daniel Jones — the last time the young quarterback had Barkley, Kenny Golladay, and rookie Kadarius Toney all healthy and on the field for an entire game (in the Week 4 win over New Orleans), Jones threw for a career-high 402 yards with two touchdowns.

