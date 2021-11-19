Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson suffered a PCL sprain in Week 7.

Zach Wilson will still be on the sideline for this Sunday’s Jets matchup with Miami. He sustained a PCL sprain against the Patriots back in October and is in his fourth week of recovery.

He’s been out a little longer than some may have initially expected. But regardless, the rehab process seems to be going smoothly, at least according to the head coach.

“He’s progressed well,” Robert Saleh told Brian Costello of the New York Post and the rest of the media Friday. “He will be doubtful for the game when you guys get your injury report. He’s getting better, he’s putting in extra work, he’s getting in an individual session at the end of every practice and some of the receivers stick him behind them, make sure that he’s getting his work in to try to get him back to not only full health, but confidence with regards to the knee, his fundamentals, recapturing just everything. It’s been a month now since he’s played, and his practices are limited. Yeah, he gets some snaps with the show team, but it’s not all of them. So, we’re just trying to monitor him and make sure he gets back to health and confidence.”

This is the first injury Wilson has dealt with at the professional level. Thus, there’s additionally a mental layer to this entire scenario.

Not only does the 2021 No. 2 overall draft pick need to improve from a health standpoint, but he and the staff must regain that on-field belief that he can construct notable performances against NFL defenses.

“Structurally, [his knee is] getting where we want it to be. Again, it’s just more confidence than anything,” Saleh told the New York Post‘s Mark Cannizzaro and other media members.

As of right now, the knee itself and the confidence don’t seem to be 100%. The Jets will be going with veteran quarterback Joe Flacco when they face the Dolphins this Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium.

Some believed Wilson would be back for this matchup, but patience must be implemented. Hopefully, the expected future face of the franchise will return in Week 12 to face the Texans in Houston.

Follow Ryan Honey on Twitter: @RyanHoneyESNY

Listen to ESNY’s Wide Right Podcast on Apple here or on Spotify here.