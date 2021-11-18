Some believe Patrick Graham could soon become a head coach.

The Giants could’ve lost Patrick Graham to a head-coaching job this past offseason. The coordinator was coming off a tremendous 2020 campaign in which his defense was one of the more impressive in the league. Graham, however, decided to remain with Big Blue and continue to be a part of what the organization is attempting to build.

Ahead of Week 11, this defense is certainly playing well and has allowed an average of 13 points over the last three games. The head-coaching speculation has thus resurrected itself, but in spite of that, the 42-year-old seemingly couldn’t be happier with his current role.

“I don’t even think about it. Again, I’m a New York Giant, I love being a New York Giant. This is my dream job to be here representing this organization for the people,” Graham told the media Thursday. “I’ve told you, some of my best friends, the head coach is one of my best friends, the ownership, the fact that the people I learned football from are New York Giants –- I couldn’t ask for a better situation. I couldn’t care less about that stuff.”

It hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows for Graham this season (newsflash: that’s what happens when you’re a part of a struggling ballclub in the New York-New Jersey market). The Giants defense got off to an abysmal start that culminated with the allowance of 44 and 38 total points respectively in Weeks 5 and 6.

The secondary wasn’t fantastic and the pass rush was nearly non-existent.

But the Giants have stumbled upon a rhythm on that side of the ball.

Second-year safety Xavier McKinney is coming into his own and New York has located its two main edge rushers in rookies Azeez Ojulari and Quincy Roche.

Regardless of the improvement, Graham and this 11-man unit have likely their biggest task of the year next Monday night in Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers.

