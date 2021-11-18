Second-year tackle Andrew Thomas has missed three consecutive games.

Could Andrew Thomas be returning for the Giants next Monday night?

Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports the second-year left tackle may be on the field for his team’s upcoming Week 11 matchup with the Buccaneers. Thomas has returned to practice after ankle and foot injuries placed him on injured reserve.

Judge says all three tackles (Thomas, Nate Solder and Matt Peart) could play Monday night in Tampa. https://t.co/nqVUO9Bkj3 — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) November 18, 2021

Thomas exited the Week 6 loss to the Rams and was on IR for Weeks 7, 8, and 9. Since his three-game absence (the minimum for an IR stint) is complete, Thomas was eligible to return to practice this week.

In his absence, the Giants have fielded 2020 third-rounder Matthew Peart at left tackle and veteran Nate Solder at right tackle. Given Thomas’ development (prior to this year’s injury-related issues), returning him would be crucial for Big Blue’s offense in the second half of the regular season.

