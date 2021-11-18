If you’ve yet to take advantage of the Caesars Sportsbook promo for new players, the Patriots-Falcons Thursday Night Football matchup presents a great time to do it.

The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo ahead of the Patriots vs. Falcons Thursday Night Football game gives new players the chance to cash in on a first bet match, score tons of odds boosts, and grab a gift card.

The Patriots are red-hot and the Falcons look to bounce back from a tough showing against the Cowboys in this primetime clash, and the Caesars Sportsbook app provides a number of ways to wager on the game. Whether you’re in on Patriots-Falcons props, point spreads, game totals, or parlays, the app has plenty of wagering options. Below, we will dive into some of the top odds boost options and betting specials available for the game.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo for Thursday Night Football

We will dive into the $1,001 bet match and gift card special in further detail in just a moment. First, let’s take a look some special Patriots vs. Falcons odds boosts.

The best special is a Super Boost on the Patriots to win and Mac Jones to toss 2+ touchdown passes at elevated +160 odds. Still, there are some other intriguing markets:

Mac Jones and Matt Ryan each over 249.5 passing yards (+275)

Falcons win the game and Kyle Pitts over 69.5 receiving yards (+500)

Falcons lead at the half and Patriots win the game (+700)

Patriots win and Jakobi Meyers to score the first touchdown (+1300)

Russell Game and Mike Davis each to score a touchdown (+1400)

There’s also plenty of boosts available for Thursday night college football, NBA, and NHL action.

Patriots vs. Falcons Caesars Sportsbook Promo Gives Bet Match, Gift Card

As mentioned above, the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo offers a $1,001 bet match on first wagers, regardless if those wagers win or lose. With this bonus, place a first wager and receive an equivalent in site credit. For example, a $50 bet receives a $50 bonus, a $900 bet receives a $900 bonus, and so on.

This is a great way not only to hit your first wager but kick off the sports betting experience with some added cash.

Meanwhile, bettors this month will also be able to grab a $100 MasterCard gift card when wagering $100+ on football. Simply lock in one bet or multiple wagers totaling $100 and Caesars Sportsbook will send a $100 MasterCard prepaid gift card. Given Black Friday and the holiday shopping season will soon be here, this is a perfectly-timed bonus.

How to Get the App

Given the scope of bonuses available, there’s no doubt that Caesars Sportsbook has one of the best overall Patriots vs. Falcons betting promos. If you’re in states such as New Jersey, Virginia, Michigan, West Virginia, Indiana, Colorado, Arizona, Tennessee, or Iowa, you can jump into the mix tonight ahead of Thursday Night Football and catch great value.