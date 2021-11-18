The Patriots and Falcons will open up Week 11 of the NFL regular season with a Thursday Night Football matchup that is a rematch of Super Bowl 51. While many of the players and coaches from that championship showdown are gone, the result remains fresh and plenty of betting action is expect to come in for this primetime clash.

Let’s take a look at the best Patriots vs. Falcons betting promos for Thursday Night Football, which include risk-free bets, odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and more.

The Best Patriots vs. Falcons Betting Promos

Whether you’re looking the bet on the point spread, moneyline, over/under, or Patriots-Falcons player props, there are no shortage of offers available, so let’s get right into the best of the bunch.

FanDuel Sportsbook 51-1 Odds

This is an exclusive offer we have in partnership with FanDuel. Initially, we were looking to offer a 28-3 odds special that plays off the Falcons’ 28-3 blown lead in Super Bowl 51, but, frankly, we knew we could get better odds. So, we’re instead offering 51-1 odds on either team to win. With this bet $5, win $204 bonus in play, bettors can back either team to win with what are unquestionably the best odds on the game.

Barstool Sportsbook $1,000 Risk-Free Bet, Boosts

Those who hop into the mix with Barstool Sportsbook can cash in a $1,000 risk-free first bet in addition to grabbing a handful of boosts on the action. Notable boosts for the game include:

Patriots to win over Falcons and 45+ total points scored (boosted +140)

Hunter Henry or Kyle Pitts to score the first touchdown (boosted to +650)

or Kyle Pitts to score the first touchdown (boosted to +650) Matt Ryan to throw over 1.5 touchdown passes, Mac Jones to record under 253.5 passing yards, and Kendrick Bourne to record over 34.5 receiving yards (boosted to +1200)

BetMGM Touchdown Bonus

This one is pretty straightforward. If you think the Patriots or Falcons will score a touchdown tonight, then this promo is for you. Simply sign up, deposit $10, and wager the same amount on either team to win the game. If the team you back finds the end zone at least once, BetMGM will issue a $200 touchdown bonus.

Best of all, you can also grab a cash payout if your team goes onto to win the game. Oddsmakers have set the total in the upper 40s, so both teams are expected to reach the end zone.

DraftKings 100-1 Odds on 1+ Score

If you’re looking for the biggest no-brainer Patriots vs. Falcons promo or sportsbook bonus, it’s at DraftKings. You may be interested to know that no NFL game in nearly 80 years has finished in a scoreless tie. That’s relevant because DraftKings has a bet $1, win $100 special on 1+ point to be scored. Throw in some same-game parlay profit boosts and enhanced odds, and this is a great way to bet Thursday Night Football.

Caesars Sportsbook Bet Match and Gift Card

Tonight is a good time to hop into the mix with Caesars Sportsbook. Not only can players grab a $1,001 first bet match that pays regardless if the first wager wins or loses, but Caesars is also offering bettors a $100 MasterCard gift card. With the holiday shopping season here, those who bet $100 between now and November 30 will get a $100 gift card. In this case, it pays to bet.

Also be sure to check out a variety of odds boosts and a 33% profit boost on tonight’s game. Top boosts include player prop/game prop combinations.

