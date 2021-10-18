New Jersey has done it. New Jersey sports betting finally topped $1 billion in total handle in one month alone.

The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement reported $1.01 billion in total sports betting handle for the garden state in September, nearly a 50.6% increase over the state’s August total handle.

It’s the highest total sports betting handle any state in the country has reported since the legalization of sports betting. It’s also the first time any state has eclipsed $1 billion in sports betting handle in a single month.

It’s worth noting of the $1 billion in total handle that $918,443,445 was bet online.

New Jersey Finally Tops $1 Billion in Total Handle

It’s a remarkable number that New Jersey has come close to topping before. The state reported $996 million in total handle in December 2020.

Total gaming revenue in New Jersey for September was $453.6 million compared with $323.3 million in September 2020.

Of the $453.6 million total, sports wagering gross revenue was $82.4 million, an increase of more than $30 million than August’s total.

The majority of casinos and racetracks in the state reported positive sports wagering revenue figures for September.

Casino Licensees 2021 September Sports Wagering Revenue 2021 August Sports Wagering Revenue Bally's (Premier) $126,496 $107,202 Borgata $13,416,671 $4,685,889 Caesars $(380,783) $639,617 Golden Nugget $181,168 $(9,109) Golden Nugget Online Gaming $(70,405) $87,873 Hard Rock $1,794,516 $704,647 Harrah's $385,996 $105,111 Ocean Casino $1,657,914 $335,999 Resorts $483,800 $263,068 Resorts Digital $13,164,655 $12,951,214 Tropicana $3,266,556 $2,150,969

The Meadowland Racetrack posted yet again the highest state sports betting revenue total, reporting $41.2 million in September.