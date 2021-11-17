Andrew Thomas has missed three consecutive games.

The Giants are taking the next step when it comes to Andrew Thomas‘ eventual return to the game field.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reports the team has designated Thomas to return to practice. The second-year left tackle has been on injured reserve with ankle and foot injuries and hasn’t played since exiting the Week 6 loss to the Rams.

The Giants designated LT Andrew Thomas as return to practice. He’s currently on injured reserve. Still seems up in the air whether Thomas (foot/ankle) will be ready for Monday night. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 17, 2021

The Giants now possess a 21-day window to officially activate Thomas. Not activating him during that three-week period would lead to the tackle returning to injured reserve for the remainder of the season.

Don’t fully expect Thomas to suit up for the Week 11 Monday Night Football matchup with the Buccaneers, however. There’s the lingering chance he could sit out that game and potentially return for the subsequent Week 12 game against Philadelphia (Sunday, Nov. 28).

In Thomas’ absence, the Giants have fielded 2020 third-round draft pick Matthew Peart at left tackle and veteran Nate Solder at right tackle. Returning Thomas would be crucial for this offense as a whole — Jason Garrett’s unit is averaging just under 20 points per game.

