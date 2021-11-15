saquon barkley giants
Will Saquon Barkley finally return to the game field next Monday night?

Giants running back Saquon Barkley hasn’t suited up since sustaining a low-ankle sprain in Week 5.

But his return could be on the horizon.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reports Barkley has returned to practice and is “looking good” for the team’s Week 11 Monday Night Football matchup with Tampa Bay.

Primary reserve running back Devontae Booker has started for the Giants in Barkley’s absence and rushed for 99 yards on 21 carries in the Week 9 win over the Raiders.

The Giants’ Week 10 bye came at a convenient time — Big Blue is seemingly improving from a health standpoint.

Not only could Barkley return against the Bucs, but the same goes for left tackle Andrew Thomas, who was on injured reserve with ankle and foot injuries since exiting the Week 6 loss to the Rams.

Kenny Golladay also returned against the Raiders after suffering a knee injury against the Cowboys in Week 5.

It remains to be seen when wide receiver Sterling Shepard (quad) will be back on the game field. Shepard was working on the side of Monday’s practice.

