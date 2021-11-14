ESNY previews the upcoming Jets-Bills Week 10 matchup at MetLife Stadium.

It’s Mike f–king White…again!

This crazy era of sheer optimism and second-guessing of Zach Wilson — whether you believe it will last — continues Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium. The Jets‘ primary backup quarterback will start his third straight game while Wilson continues to rest and nurse his PCL sprain.

White constructed a phenomenal performance against the Bengals in Week 8 before exiting the Week 9 loss to Indianapolis with a forearm injury. Between the pair of starts along with his Week 7 performance against New England in relief of Wilson, White has completed 72.7% of his throws with five touchdowns and four picks.

However, he’ll be playing against the top defense he’s ever faced at the professional level. The Bills are sporting the No. 1 unit in terms of total defense, scoring, and averaging passing yards allowed.

A crucial audition for White is upon us — if he constructs a disappointing performance against the AFC East foe, Wilson will absolutely return to the starting lineup once he’s fully healthy.

Game Info

Buffalo Bills (5-3) @ New York Jets (2-6)

Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 — 1:00 PM EDT

TV: CBS

Radio: ESPN NY 98.7FM

Odds

Notable Game Props

(Courtesy DraftKings Sportsbook)

Jets Total Points: Over-17.5 (-105), Under-17.5 (-125)

Over-17.5 (-105), Under-17.5 (-125) Bills Total Points: Over-29.5 (-125), Under-29.5 (-105)

Over-29.5 (-125), Under-29.5 (-105) First Team to Score: Jets (+150), Bills (-185)

Jets (+150), Bills (-185) Last Team to Score: Jets (+150), Bills (-185)

Jets (+150), Bills (-185) Jets Total TDs: Over-1.5 (-150), Under-1.5 (+110)

Over-1.5 (-150), Under-1.5 (+110) Bills Total TDs: Over-3.5 (-110), Under-3.5 (-130)

Player Prop Picks (Courtesy DraftKings Sportsbook)

Michael Carter Over-38.5 Rushing Yards (-120)

The Jets have expanded rookie running back Michael Carter’s role in recent games. He’s becoming that dynamic back who can be productive both on the ground and through the air.

Having said that, betting on Carter to rush for at least 39 yards should be beneficial for your wallet. He notched 11, 15, and 13 carries in the last three games, so if the Jets enter this matchup with that same type of game plan, Carter should only need one big run to come somewhat close to the above mark.

Mike White Over-1.5 Interceptions (+150)

We should all be rooting hard for Mike White — what he’s been able to do on the field (when healthy) has caught us all by surprise.

But don’t forget: he’s been a little turnover-prone. He threw two interceptions in relief of Zach Wilson against the Patriots and threw another pair of picks in his miraculous performance against Cincinnati the following week.

Take that into consideration along with the fact Buffalo is currently sporting the top pass defense in the NFL and you’ll start to realize the +150 odds are highly intriguing for this specific player prop.

Josh Allen Over-24.5 Completions (-105)

Couple of things you need to consider with this prop…

No. 1: Bills quarterback Josh Allen has completed at least 25 passes in five of his eight games this year.

No. 2: The Jets secondary is allowing a 68.7% completion rate, which is good for 29th in the NFL.

No. 3: Jets safety Marcus Maye suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in Week 9 — his absence is obviously detrimental.

Allen should absolutely complete at least 25 passes this Sunday afternoon, and a $100 profit here would only cost you $105.

Odds and prop bets courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get up to $1,050 with a deposit bonus and free bet when you click here.

Players to Watch

QB Mike White

This was pretty self-explanatory — why wouldn’t we put Mike White in this section?

Zach Wilson’s primary backup will notch his third consecutive start while the rookie signal-caller and 2021 No. 2 overall draft pick nurses a PCL sprain. Wilson has returned to practice (he was eligible to since the Jets never placed him on injured reserve) but could still use some time to improve from a health standpoint.

There’s another layer to this though — White has played very well when healthy (he exited the loss to Indy, as we mentioned earlier). If the fourth-year quarterback puts together another impressive performance and/or defeats Buffalo in Week 10, the Jets could keep him in the starting lineup even when Wilson is fully healthy.

This upcoming matchup might be a legitimate audition for White.

RB Michael Carter

I like the way Michael Carter has been playing and I like the way the Jets have been using him in recent weeks.

The rookie running back has been a dynamic play-maker and racked up 104, 172, and 86 scrimmage yards in Weeks 7, 8, and 9, respectively.

Mike White is still an inexperienced quarterback and this is a great Bills defense (and pass defense) he’ll be going up against. In order to take heat off the quarterback, the Jets might be running the ball a notable amount. The Bills will also look to pressure White on passing downs, which should lead to the signal-caller looking to Carter out of the backfield.

Expect Carter to be a crucial offensive factor in this divisional matchup.

Jets Safety Tandem

As we already mentioned, Marcus Maye is done for the season after tearing his Achilles against Indianapolis last week.

Given his current contract situation, his Jets tenure could also be concluding. But we won’t dive too deep into that conversation right now.

Regardless of what the future holds, this Jets safety tandem, including Ashtyn Davis, Sharrod Neasman, and Jarrod Wilson, must work to fill the significant void left by Maye’s departure.

The first task?

Josh Allen and this talented Bills air attack, which is seventh in the NFL with 270.4 passing yards per game.

Follow Ryan Honey on Twitter: @RyanHoneyESNY

Listen to ESNY’s Wide Right Podcast on Apple here or on Spotify here.