The Jets will return wide receiver Corey Davis to the game field.

Ahead of Friday’s practice in preparation for the Jets‘ Week 10 matchup with the Bills, head coach Robert Saleh revealed the receiver will be active Sunday. The veteran wideout missed the last two games with a hip flexor injury. Davis was limited in practice this week.

Offensive guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (toe), running back Tevin Coleman (hamstring), and defensive end Shaq Lawson (hamstring) will also play against Buffalo. Coleman hasn’t suited up since the Week 5 loss to the Falcons out in London.

Jets WR Denzel Mims (COVID/Reserves) is out for Sunday, according to Robert Saleh WR Corey Davis (hip), RB Tevin Coleman (hamstring), LG Alijah Vera-Tucker (toe) and DE Shaq Lawson (hamstring) are all expected to play. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) November 12, 2021

Primary backup quarterback Mike White, who will be making his third consecutive start in the injury-related absence of Zach Wilson, threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns against the Bengals without Davis. We shall see how the current darling of New York football performs with the team’s most talented passing-game target alongside him.

White won’t have all of his targets, however.

Denzel Mims won’t be playing after the Jets placed him on the Reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week. He has tested positive for the lingering virus but is reportedly vaccinated.

Mims has caught just seven balls for 129 yards through six games in his second NFL season.

The Jets and Bills are set to kick off Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium.

