Jets quarterback Mike White spoke with the media Thursday afternoon.

Any NFL player who has the utmost confidence in themselves should believe no one was superior to them in their own draft class.

Jets quarterback Mike White, a 2018 draftee who will be making his third consecutive start Sunday, is no exception to that, it seems.

Mike White on why he was overlooked as a prospect: "If you ask me, I should have been a first overall pick" pic.twitter.com/cB7Y1M1NTo — Jets Videos (@snyjets) November 11, 2021

“I have 100% confidence in myself — if you ask me, I should’ve been a first overall pick,” White told the media Thursday. “But that’s neither here nor there; that’s four years ago. I’m trying to get my mind off of that and be in the here and now, and execute what my job is right now. I’ll look back on that 40 years down the road when I’m talking with my buddies and we’re talking about the good old days.”

Of course, White wasn’t selected No. 1 overall in 2018 — that was current Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

White was a fifth-round selection (No. 171 overall) of the Dallas Cowboys instead. He didn’t make his first start at the professional level, however, until his sensational 405-yard, three-touchdown performance in this year’s Week 8 win over the Bengals.

The Jets have decided to roll with White for this Sunday’s game against the Bills after he exited the Week 9 loss to Indianapolis with a forearm injury.

But don’t perceive this situation as the Jets benching rookie No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson.

While Wilson has returned to practice, he’s still nursing a PCL sprain suffered in Week 7 and could use the extra rest. The Jets never placed Wilson on injured reserve, meaning he was eligible to return to practice without needing to miss at least three games.

Follow Ryan Honey on Twitter: @RyanHoneyESNY

Listen to ESNY’s Wide Right Podcast on Apple here or on Spotify here.