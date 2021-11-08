Rookie Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is still dealing with a PCL sprain.

Zach Wilson hasn’t suited up since Week 7.

The rookie quarterback suffered a PCL sprain during that blowout loss to the Patriots and has missed each of the last two games.

Wilson will return to practice this week as the team prepares for its upcoming matchup with the Bills, but that doesn’t ultimately mean he will take the field against Buffalo.

Robert Saleh say they will not rush Zach Wilson back from injury, but he adds that Zach will play once he is healthy "If he's fully healthy, for sure" pic.twitter.com/QegGoLwpvz — Jets Videos (@snyjets) November 8, 2021

“If [Zach] is fully healthy, [he’ll start]…but again, it’s one of those deals, we’ll see how he is,” head coach Robert Saleh told the media Monday. “Based on [Monday], we’ll see how it looks. But we’re not in any hurry to rush him back at the same point because of the fact this is a 2-4-week injury. He’s going into week three and there are a couple of hurdles he has to pass.”

Since the Jets didn’t place Wilson on injured reserve, he’s eligible to return to practice. An IR stint for the young signal-caller would’ve led to him needing to miss at least three games before being eligible to practice.

Thus, later in the week, the coaching staff will still need to make a decision on New York’s starter for Sunday afternoon. It seems it’s more likely to be primary backup Mike White notching the start. White exited the recent defeat in Indianapolis early with a forearm injury after his stellar performance against Cincinnati in Week 8.

Josh Johnson is also an option if Wilson is a no-go against Buffalo — the veteran entered the loss to the Colts in relief of the injured White and threw for 317 yards with three touchdowns. Joe Flacco is also in Florham Park after the Jets traded for him late last month.

