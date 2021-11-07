Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay makes his return to the game field.

Kenny Golladay is back.

The Giants wideout is active for his team’s Week 9 matchup with the Raiders (Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET, MetLife Stadium). He sustained a knee injury in the Week 5 loss to Dallas and subsequently missed Weeks 6, 7, and 8.

Golladay, who New York inked to a four-year, $72 million contract in the offseason, is expected to be a valuable target for quarterback Daniel Jones against a tough Raiders secondary. Returning Golladay is crucial especially with Sterling Shepard out due to a quad strain.

Ximines inactive a week after his costly penalty in the Chiefs loss https://t.co/CYECn5tU5P — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) November 7, 2021

In other news, edge rusher Oshane Ximines is a healthy scratch for Week 9. This comes after Ximines committed a crucial offsides penalty late in the loss to the Chiefs. The penalty came on a Darnay Holmes interception in a tie game that would’ve put the Giants in the position to potentially notch the victory.

Ximines has also constructed a disappointing third season in the pros. Through eight games, he’s recorded just 12 combined tackles with no sacks or tackles for loss.

Expect Elerson Smith to potentially find snaps on the defensive side of the ball. The rookie edge rusher will be active for the first time in his career after dealing with a hamstring injury.

Follow Ryan Honey on Twitter: @RyanHoneyESNY

Listen to ESNY’s Wide Right Podcast on Apple here or on Spotify here.