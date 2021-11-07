The NFL Week 9 Sunday slate closes out with a primetime battle between the Titans and Rams, and our Caesars Sportsbook promo code offers one of the best bonuses for betting on the game.
Caesars Sportsbook promo code ELITEXLRF unlocks a $1,001 bet match for the Titans-Rams Sunday Night Football matchup. With a variety of odds boosts and other betting specials, there’s no better way to bet on this matchup.
- $1,001 MATCH BET BONUS
CAESARS NEW JERSEY
- $1,001 MATCH BET BONUS
CAESARS VIRGINIA
- $1,001 MATCH BET BONUS
CAESARS COLORADO
- $1,001 MATCH BET BONUS
CAESARS MICHIGAN
- $1,001 MATCH BET BONUS
CAESARS INDIANA
- $1,001 MATCH BET BONUS
CAESARS TENNESSEE
- $1,001 MATCH BET BONUS
CAESARS IOWA
- $1,001 MATCH BET BONUS
CAESARS ARIZONA
- $1,001 MATCH BET BONUS
CAESARS WEST VIRGINIA
- $100 Pre-Registration Bonus
CAESARS LOUISIANA
Whether you’re looking to wager on Titans-Rams props, point spreads, game totals, or other markets, the Caesars Sportsbook app offers plenty of different options. Below, we will take a look at some of the betting bonuses available for the Sunday late games, as well as a look at different odds boosts in play.
Use the state links anywhere within this article to get Caesars Sportsbook promo code for the Titans-Rams Sunday Night Football matchup.
Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code for Sunday Night Football Titans-Rams
The red-hot Titans will look to keep it going tonight against the Rams without superstar running back Derrick Henry, who was injured a week ago in Tennessee’s overtime win over the Colts. His absence is a big reason why the Titans enter this matchup in the neighborhood of a seven-point underdog.
Those looking for one of the best Sunday Night Football promos for Titans-Rams will want to check out Caesars Sportsbook promo code ELITEXLRF. Doing so will provide bettors with a $1,001 first bet match that conveys regardless if the initial wager wins or loses.
In other words, bettors can wager $1,001 and get a $1,001 bet match that will pay regardless of what happens.
Titans vs. Rams Bonuses with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code
Here’s a look at some other additional bonuses unlocked with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ahead of the Titans-Rams Sunday Night Football game.
First, be sure to check out the $20 same game parlay free bet offer. Just place any same-game parlay and grab a $20 free bet. Meanwhile, also be sure to check out a 33% NFL parlay boost.
Meanwhile, there are a number of Titans-Rams player and game prop boosts to unlock with our Caesars Sportsbook promo code:
- Cooper Kupp TD and Over 99.5 receiving yards (boosted to +180)
- Rams win and Matthew Stafford over 3.5 pass touchdowns (boosted to +375)
- Robert Woods and Tyler Higbee each score a TD (boosted to +700)
- Titans win and A.J. Brown to score a TD (boosted to +800)
- Adrian Peterson to score 2 or more TDs (+1600)
How to Get the App
Getting started with the Caesars Sportsbook app and using bonus code ELITEXLRF is easy.
- Simply click any of the links within this article, depending on your state. The app is live in New Jersey, Virginia, Indiana, Iowa, West Virginia, Colorado, Tennessee, Arizona, Michigan, and more.
- Make a first deposit of at least $10 by using any of Caesar’s available funding methods.
- The first wager will be matched, win or lose, with a credit of up to $1,001.
- Following the first qualifying wager, players can wager on other markets, including the boosted odds and other player incentive specials.
