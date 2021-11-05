The Brooklyn Nets (5-3) are on the road to take on No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham and the Pistons
The Brooklyn Nets are getting an early look at the crowned jewel of the 2021 NBA Draft, Cade Cunningham missed their last game on Sunday, but he’s in the lineup tonight. The Nets can’t take the Pistons lightly, but this game is a mismatch.
Kevin Durant is reasserting himself as the best player on the planet. He looked like the best player in the world last season, but he’s taking his game to another level. The Pistons are going to have their work cut out for them defensively.
Let’s take a look at everything you need to know for this Nets-Pistons matchup including broadcast information, odds, injury report, and projected starting lineups.
Broadcast Information
Date: Friday, November 5th, 2021
Start Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
TV: YES
Stream: WatchESPN, YES App, NBA League Pass
Nets vs. Pistons Odds
Brooklyn Nets: -10.5 (-110) // O 211 (-110) // -525
Detroit Pistons: +10.5 (-110) // U 211 (-110) // +385
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and subject to change.
Injury Report
Nets:
- Kyrie Irving (Ineligible to Play): Out
- Nic Claxton (Injury/Illness): Out
- David Duke Jr. (G League — Two Way): Out
- Kessler Edwards (G League — Two Way): Out
- Day’Ron Sharpe (G League On Assignment): Out
- Cam Thomas (G League On Assignment): Out
Pistons:
- Not Yet Submitted
Nets Projected Starting Lineup
PG: James Harden
SG: Joe Harris
SF: Bruce Brown
PF: Kevin Durant
C: Blake Griffin
Pistons Projected Starting Lineup
PG: Cade Cunningham
SG: Killian Hayes
SF: Saddiq Bey
PF: Jerami Grant
C: Isaiah Stewart
