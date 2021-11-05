The Brooklyn Nets (5-3) are on the road to take on No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham and the Pistons

The Brooklyn Nets are getting an early look at the crowned jewel of the 2021 NBA Draft, Cade Cunningham missed their last game on Sunday, but he’s in the lineup tonight. The Nets can’t take the Pistons lightly, but this game is a mismatch.

Kevin Durant is reasserting himself as the best player on the planet. He looked like the best player in the world last season, but he’s taking his game to another level. The Pistons are going to have their work cut out for them defensively.

Let’s take a look at everything you need to know for this Nets-Pistons matchup including broadcast information, odds, injury report, and projected starting lineups.

Broadcast Information

Date: Friday, November 5th, 2021

Start Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

TV: YES

Stream: WatchESPN, YES App, NBA League Pass

Nets vs. Pistons Odds

Brooklyn Nets: -10.5 (-110) // O 211 (-110) // -525

Detroit Pistons: +10.5 (-110) // U 211 (-110) // +385

Injury Report

Nets:

Kyrie Irving (Ineligible to Play): Out

Nic Claxton (Injury/Illness): Out

David Duke Jr. (G League — Two Way): Out

Kessler Edwards (G League — Two Way): Out

Day’Ron Sharpe (G League On Assignment): Out

Cam Thomas (G League On Assignment): Out

Pistons:

Not Yet Submitted

Nets Projected Starting Lineup

PG: James Harden

SG: Joe Harris

SF: Bruce Brown

PF: Kevin Durant

C: Blake Griffin

Pistons Projected Starting Lineup

PG: Cade Cunningham

SG: Killian Hayes

SF: Saddiq Bey

PF: Jerami Grant

C: Isaiah Stewart