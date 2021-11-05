Marcus Maye’s timetable for recovery is currently unclear.

Awful news out of Indianapolis, and it comes following the Jets‘ 45-30 loss to the Colts.

Head coach Robert Saleh noted in the postgame press conference safety Marcus Maye suffered an Achilles injury and that it “doesn’t look good.”

Marcus Maye has an Achilles' injury. "Doesn't look good," Saleh says. Would be devastating blow for him and the team. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 5, 2021

"I'm more concerned for Marcus." Coach Saleh on Marcus Maye's injury pic.twitter.com/lwP23mBSa0 — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 5, 2021

“Marcus is…you know, you look at that secondary — he’s the vet. You’ve got a lot of second-year, first-year players in that back end and Marcus was kind of that settling force back there. Obviously a heck of a football player,” Saleh said. “But I’m more concerned for Marcus than what we’ll do defensively to try to fill that void. Because he’s a fantastic young man, he’s done everything we’ve asked him to do. I’m sick for him.”

The loss for the Jets defense if Maye were to miss time would be significant. The fifth-year player is one of the leaders of this entire unit and is essentially the glue that holds the young secondary together.

What’s tough is that when it’s an Achilles injury and it “doesn’t look good,” as Saleh describes, that usually means the recovery timetable is a lengthy one. Regardless, we’ll find out more information in the coming days.

If Maye is out for the remainder of the year, his tenure in Florham Park could be over. He’s currently playing on the one-year franchise tag and it’s unknown if general manager Joe Douglas will open the wallet and extend him following this season.

You could argue he won’t — Douglas doesn’t seem to value the safety position like he does some other roles. Remember when he was more willing to trade Jamal Adams than sign him to a long-term extension? Remember when he didn’t come to terms on a long-term agreement for Maye this past summer?

Judging by how Douglas seemingly does business in the deep part of the field, Maye could walk in free agency this coming offseason and sign elsewhere.

Time will tell, but numerous signs point toward the possibility Maye has played his final down in green.

