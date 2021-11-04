Mike White with an incredible achievement after just one start.

Mike White keeps living in his glory following a stellar performance and win over the Bengals last Sunday.

Due to his efforts against Cincinnati, which included 37 completions (on 45 attempts) for 405 yards and three touchdowns, White’s jersey and the game ball from the Week 8 win are now displayed in the Pro Football Today Gallery at Canton, Ohio’s Pro Football Hall of Fame.

New Artifacts: The jersey of @nyjets QB @MikeWhiteQB & game ball from their Week 8 victory. He completed 37 passes for 405 yards & 3 TDs. His 37 completions are the most by a QB in their 1st start. Also became the 2nd QB since 1950 to throw for 400+ yards in debut.#TakeFlight — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) November 3, 2021

White’s 37 completions are the most in a quarterback’s inaugural start at the professional level. He’s also the only quarterback besides Cam Newton since 1950 to record 400 or more passing yards during an NFL debut. Newton threw for 422 yards during his 2011 rookie debut with the Carolina Panthers.

Thanks to this performance, the Jets won’t have any decision to make on who the starting quarterback will be for Thursday night’s matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. No going back and forth on whether it will be White, Josh Johnson, or Joe Flacco.

White’s tenure as the starter was supposed to be a temporary one — Zach Wilson isn’t expected to be sidelined for much longer with his PCL sprain. But if the primary backup constructs another impressive performance, will there be somewhat of a quarterback controversy in Florham Park?

This is the New York market, where sports fans only care about winning — they don’t care how victories are earned or who earns them.

If White goes 2-0 as a starter after Wilson was 1-5 to commence the year, don’t be surprised if fans start calling for the former to continue his reign as the team’s top signal-caller.

