Veteran quarterback Josh Johnson will serve as Mike White’s backup against Indianapolis.

Mike White will continue what’s supposed to be a temporary tenure as the Jets’ starting quarterback Thursday night. Rookie Zach Wilson is still out with a PCL sprain so White notches a second straight start against the Colts.

While the Jets didn’t have much of a decision to make on who would start for them against Indy, the staff did need to choose White’s backup. Would it be Josh Johnson or Joe Flacco, who they recently acquired from the Eagles in a trade?

According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, the team has decided on the former.

Johnson handled himself last week in brief duty and gets QB2 job.

White briefly exited the win over the Bengals this past Sunday due to injury and Johnson entered in relief for a short period of time. In his first regular-season action since 2018, Johnson completed two of four passes for 17 yards through five total offensive snaps.

In other news, the Jets are activating rookie linebacker Hamsah Nasirildeen from injured reserve. The Jets designated the sixth-rounder out of Florida State to return to practice this week. Nasirildeen hasn’t played since the Week 4 win over Tennessee and has four combined tackles through four games.

New York is also placing defensive end Bryce Huff on injured reserve. Huff was already on the team’s final injury report Wednesday and was ruled out for Week 9 with a back injury. He hasn’t played since the Week 7 blowout loss to New England.

Huff must miss at least the next three games (against the Colts, Bills, and Dolphins) before he can be eligible to return to practice. Once Huff is designated to return to practice, the Jets will have 21 days to officially activate him. Not activating him during that 21-day period would lead to the defensive lineman returning to IR for the remainder of the year.

The (2-5) Jets and (3-5) Colts kick off at Lucas Oil Stadium this Thursday night at 8:20 p.m. ET.

