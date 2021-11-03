The Brooklyn Nets (4-3) will host the Atlanta Hawks (4-3) at “The Clays” on Wednesday

The Brooklyn Nets are starting to look like the team that we expected them to be this year. After a rough start, James Harden is starting to work his way into shape. Not to mention, he’s starting to adjust to the new way refs are calling fouls.

Speaking of adjusting to the refs, the Nets will welcome Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks to Brooklyn on Wednesday night. The Hawks are one of the up-and-coming rosters in the Eastern Conference. No one expected them to go to the Eastern Conference Finals last year, but now there are expectations.

Let’s take a look at everything you need to know for Wednesday’s game between the Nets and Hawks, including broadcast info, odds, injury report, and the starting lineups.

Broadcast Information

Date: Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021

Start Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

TV: ESPN, YES

Stream: WatchESPN, YES App, NBA League Pass

Nets vs. Hawks Odds

Atlanta Hawks: +5 (-105) // O 218 (-110) // +180

Brooklyn Nets: -5 (-115) // U 218 (-110) // -220

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and subject to change.

Injury Report

Hawks:

Bogdan Bogdanovic (Low Back): Probable

John Collins (Left Foot): Questionable

Onyeka Okongwu (Right Shoulder): Out

Trae Young (Right Knee): Probable

Nets:

Kyrie Irving (Ineligible to Play): Out

Nic Claxton (Injury/Illness): Out

Hawks Projected Starting Lineup

PG: Trae Young

SG: Bogdan Bogdanovic

SF: De’Andre Hunter

PF: John Collins

C: Clint Capela

Nets Projected Starting Lineup

PG: James Harden

SG: Joe Harris

SF: Bruce Brown

PF: Kevin Durant

C: Blake Griffin