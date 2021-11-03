The Brooklyn Nets (4-3) will host the Atlanta Hawks (4-3) at “The Clays” on Wednesday
The Brooklyn Nets are starting to look like the team that we expected them to be this year. After a rough start, James Harden is starting to work his way into shape. Not to mention, he’s starting to adjust to the new way refs are calling fouls.
Speaking of adjusting to the refs, the Nets will welcome Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks to Brooklyn on Wednesday night. The Hawks are one of the up-and-coming rosters in the Eastern Conference. No one expected them to go to the Eastern Conference Finals last year, but now there are expectations.
Let’s take a look at everything you need to know for Wednesday’s game between the Nets and Hawks, including broadcast info, odds, injury report, and the starting lineups.
Broadcast Information
Date: Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021
Start Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
TV: ESPN, YES
Stream: WatchESPN, YES App, NBA League Pass
Nets vs. Hawks Odds
Atlanta Hawks: +5 (-105) // O 218 (-110) // +180
Brooklyn Nets: -5 (-115) // U 218 (-110) // -220
Injury Report
Hawks:
- Bogdan Bogdanovic (Low Back): Probable
- John Collins (Left Foot): Questionable
- Onyeka Okongwu (Right Shoulder): Out
- Trae Young (Right Knee): Probable
Nets:
- Kyrie Irving (Ineligible to Play): Out
- Nic Claxton (Injury/Illness): Out
Hawks Projected Starting Lineup
PG: Trae Young
SG: Bogdan Bogdanovic
SF: De’Andre Hunter
PF: John Collins
C: Clint Capela
Nets Projected Starting Lineup
PG: James Harden
SG: Joe Harris
SF: Bruce Brown
PF: Kevin Durant
C: Blake Griffin
