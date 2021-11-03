The Brooklyn Nets looked in rhythm offensively in their win over the Atlanta Hawks

This is the version of the Brooklyn Nets fans have been waiting for. It wasn’t perfect, nor was it always pretty, but the offense is starting to find its groove.

Kevin Durant was the center of this heliocentric offense once again, ripping up the Atlanta defense for 32 points on 20 shots. Durant’s star shined throughout the game, but his supporting cast showed out at different points too.

In the first half, Durant had a ton of help from Joe Harris and LaMarcus Aldridge. The former poured in five threes in the first 24 minutes while the latter posted 10 points.

James Harden rebounded from scoring just three points in the first half to finishing with 15 points and 11 assists. The former MVP is still trying to feel his way out this season as he adjusts to new officiating tendencies and works himself into shape after rehabbing from a hamstring injury.

Thankfully for the Nets, Patty Mills was there to add 11 second-half points as well. This performance was a step in the right direction for the entire team.

The offense is starting to show flashes of those “what the hell just happened?” moments where the Nets blow open a game in the blink of an eye. Brooklyn closed out the first quarter with a 17-4 run and the third frame with a 20-4 stretch.

There is definitely some more tinkering that Nets coach Steve Nash will need to do before scary hours are back in Brooklyn, but there are positive signs.

The defense has been…surprisingly good so far this season. That continued as Brooklyn suffocated Trae Young. Sure, he had 21 points and 10 assists, but he was just 6-for-22 from the floor. That’s a lot of empty possessions for Atlanta.

The Nets have won four of their last five after the sky was falling after their 1-2 start. Buckle up, folks, it’s a long season.

Other Nets Notes: