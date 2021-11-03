Giants safety Logan Ryan will host the show with Charles Tillman and Aeneas Williams.

The NFL is introducing a new program titled the NFL Players Podcast — episodes will launch every Wednesday beginning Nov. 3.

The podcast will include three hosts: Giants safety Logan Ryan, former Bears and Panthers cornerback Charles “Peanut” Tillman, and Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive back Aeneas Williams.

This program will detail the journeys of various NFL players.

“In an effort to further elevate the voices of players and tell their stories on and off the field, we’re excited to provide them with a platform through the NFL Players Podcast,” NFL Senior Vice President of Player Operations Tracy Perlman said in a statement. “This series was developed in collaboration with players and Legends, with some of our best, acting as hosts of the show. It’s truly for the players, by the players.”

“Over the years, I’ve learned a lot and I have a story to tell,” Logan Ryan said in a statement. “I want to share my experience with other players and legends, along with the fans. I hope this is going to be a voice for the players to tell their stories about their families, the grind, and the realities of playing in the NFL”

The inaugural episode of the NFL Players Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts here. This episode is hosted by Ryan and includes conversations with Patriots safety Devin McCourty, Titans safety Kevin Byard, and Giants running back Saquon Barkley.

