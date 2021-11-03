Mike White is incredibly deserving of this honor.

It’s Mike f–king White!

Following his incredible performance against the Bengals this past Sunday, the Jets‘ primary backup quarterback has earned the AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Players of the Week AFC

Offense: QB Mike “F-ing” White, NYJ

Defense: DB Adrian Phillips, NE

ST: K Randy Bullock, TEN NFC

Offense: WR Deebo Samuel, SF

Defense: LB Micah Parsons, DAL

ST: K Zane Gonzalez, CAR — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2021

White threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-31 comeback win. The Jets were down by 11 in the fourth quarter, but then a pair of touchdown passes along with a Philly Special two-point conversion gave the Jets the three-point lead in the final minutes.

It’s unclear how much longer White will be in his glory — Zach Wilson will be returning from injury at some point. Regardless, this current era continues Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts.

If White constructs another impressive performance against Indy, will there be some sort of quarterback controversy?

Follow Ryan Honey on Twitter: @RyanHoneyESNY

Listen to ESNY’s Wide Right Podcast on Apple here or on Spotify here.