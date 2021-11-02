The Giants will need to make any trade-related moves by 4:00 p.m. ET Tuesday.

It’s that time of year, once again.

The NFL trade deadline is approaching; it’ll finally land at 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

At this point, the Giants are 2-6 and should be waving the white flag on the 2021 season given their tough remaining schedule. This means they would be better off moving one or multiple players for draft capital.

The problem, however, is the market for some potential trade pieces has diminished due to injuries. For example: the Giants could’ve moved Jabrill Peppers but the safety is now out for the year with a ruptured ACL and high-ankle sprain.

Regardless, there are still players the Giants could part ways with in order to earn valuable draft capital for 2022 and possibly beyond.

Trade: TE Evan Engram

Another year, another trade deadline in which Evan Engram‘s name comes up.

The Giants tight end can be one of the more versatile in the league at his position but has yet to prove that amid various on-field mistakes. The missed blocks and crucial dropped passes have forced many Giants fans to turn on the 2017 first-round draft pick.

Thus, the organization could still move Engram to a tight end-needy team.

I’ve stated before the Giants could get back a fourth-round pick at the absolute best. Engram made the Pro Bowl last year, and since two-thirds of the vote are via players and coaches, it’s clear he is well respected around the NFL.

Expect a playoff contender to be in the conversation for Engram’s services if the Giants really do take that next step in potential trade negotiations for the 27-year-old.

Trade: WR Darius Slayton

When everyone is healthy, Darius Slayton is farther down the depth chart than ever before. This comes after the offseason signing of Kenny Golladay and drafting of Kadarius Toney.

Given the Giants have various alternative receiving options on the roster (Golladay, Toney, Sterling Shepard, John Ross, Dante Pettis, etc.), Dave Gettleman could move Slayton for a late-round pick (a sixth-rounder would do).

Slayton can produce in this league, is young, and has a rookie contract that doesn’t expire until the end of next year. A playoff contender in need of just one more reliable target should immerse themselves in this conversation.

Trade: RB Saquon Barkley

Some Giants fans may hate me for this one, but it totally makes sense.

The organization over-invested in Saquon Barkley back in 2018 when it used a No. 2 overall pick on the running back. Since then, Barkley put together a sensational rookie campaign but followed that up with three straight injury-plagued seasons.

Barkley missed three games in 2019 due to a high-ankle sprain, 14 games in 2020 because of a torn ACL, and hasn’t played since Week 5 this year after suffering a low-ankle sprain against Dallas.

It won’t be worth it to extend Barkley either after this season or next, so the Giants might as well look to earn a fourth-round pick (or maybe even two) for the fourth-year back.

Not to mention, the team that would trade for him wouldn’t need to re-sign him right away given the fifth-year option that’s currently keeping Saquon under contract through 2022.

The issue, however, is the current injury. Barkley is still sidelined with the ankle issue, so any potential trade partner would need to realize it’s acquiring a player that’s already dealt with an injury this year after coming off a major knee injury sustained in 2020.

