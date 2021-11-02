The Giants have until 4:00 p.m. ET Tuesday to be a part of any trade deal.

The Giants should absolutely be sellers at the trade deadline.

They’re 2-6, the upcoming schedule is tough, and the season is looking to be a wash.

It’s time to wave the white flag, and one of the moves that would assist in them doing so would be trading Evan Engram.

However, that may not even occur. According to Dan Graziano of ESPN, the Giants don’t expect to trade the tight end by Tuesday’s deadline (4:00 p.m. ET). This comes in spite of the fact numerous teams could make a move for him (such as the Packers).

Still a little more than three hours to go, and obviously things can change, but at this time the Giants do NOT expect to trade Evan Engram before the deadline, per source. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) November 2, 2021

If the Giants were to trade Engram, ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reports the return could be in the range of a fifth-round pick. I thought the Giants could get around a fourth-rounder at best considering Engram is likely very respected around the league (he earned a Pro Bowl bid last year and two-thirds of the votes are via players and coaches).

Spoke to a bunch of sources this morning who thought a reasonable price for TE Evan Engram was the fifth-round pick range. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 2, 2021

Of course, time remains for a move to be finalized — with the trade deadline, it’s never over until it’s over. But the Giants absolutely need to make plays to load up on draft capital. This means trading guys like Engram, Darius Slayton, and/or Saquon Barkley.

It’s time to look to 2022. I know that’s depressing considering it’s only Nov. 2, but it’s true. The team is off to a rough start once again — time to sell.

Follow Ryan Honey on Twitter: @RyanHoneyESNY

Listen to ESNY’s Wide Right Podcast on Apple here or on Spotify here.