No KD? No problem. Nets roll the Pistons.

It looks as if the Nets have started to find their groove, and it certainly helps when you can play inferior opponents. The Nets were in complete control from the start of the second quarter and not even an ejection of Kevin Durant could deter Brooklyn from collecting a dominating 117-91 victory.

Sunday night saw the Nets get off to a strong start offensively, something that has been an issue for the team early in the season.

Durant as usual started the game hot as he dropped a quick 9 points in the opening frame. Kevin was locked into a rhythm all night until the third quarter when he was awarded a Flagrant 2 foul and ejected for throwing a forearm at Piston C Kelly Olynyk’s head.

Despite the ejection, Durant still led all scorers with 23 points in the game on a very efficient 10-13 shooting. The Nets even ended the 3rd quarter on an 11-6 run after the ejection.

With each passing game, James Harden looks to be getting closer and closer to his old self. He, like Durant also started the game off on a good foot. In 9 first-quarter minutes, Harden was already on triple-double watch with 5 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists.

The second and third quarters are where Harden found his groove offensively, connecting on a few threes and getting his teammates involved. He capped off his night with a lob to Deandre’ Bembry to secure his first triple-double of the season (18 points, 10 rebounds, 12 assists).

BEARD AND BEMBRY GOT BK ON ITS FEET pic.twitter.com/yEpfQJQBuw — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) November 1, 2021

The biggest positive in the game for Brooklyn was their role players. LaMarcus Aldridge (16 points) continued his strong start to the season as he once again proved lethal in the mid-range. Joe Harris (12 points, 4 rebounds) hit on a pair of threes in one of his better games on the season.

Jevon Carter and Deandre’ Bembry came up huge for the team off the bench and were the catalysts behind a 10-0 run in the second quarter. For the game, Carter had 8 points and knocked down a pair of threes. He had been 2-14 shooting from deep and 2-20 overall from the field on the season. Bembry poured in 15 points and pulled down 7 boards as well.

Although nights like Sunday are fun and easy, the Nets will have a much tougher task in their next game as they take on Trae Young and the Hawks.

Other Nets Notes: