The Brooklyn Nets are going with a nod to New Jersey with their blue City Edition jerseys

Kevin Durant and the rest of the Brooklyn Nets are going to look good in these City Edition uniforms. We already know how Durant is going to look considering the fact that he’s featured in the release video.

A franchise united.

A single identity

A common 𝓉𝒽𝓇𝑒𝒶𝒹. Introducing the 2021-22 Nike Brooklyn Nets City Edition Uniform@MichelobULTRA | https://t.co/V7RCB6YGvV pic.twitter.com/KL0lI7HHlJ — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) November 1, 2021

Had to pull out the stops for the City Edition court 🎥 pic.twitter.com/rPLkad8juR — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) November 1, 2021

“The new Brooklyn Nets City Edition uniform for the 2021-22 season blends elements from fan-favorite styles covering different eras in the franchise’s history to create a memorably modern look,” the Nets announced. “From the iconic stars & stripes of the Dr. J era to the 1990s wordmark revived with last season’s Classic jerseys and the argyle side panel of the NBA Finals teams, memories come alive on the court as this generation of Nets makes its mark. The full City Edition collection includes jerseys, tees, hoodies, and more.”

These blue jerseys are a refreshing changeup for a franchise that has fallen in love with black, gray, and white. Adding a lot of blue and a little bit of red will give Nets fans a different kind of jersey to wear.

This City Edition jersey should be popular with Nets fans in New Jersey. The old-school logo from the early 2000s is featured on the waistband of the shorts.

By and large, this year’s batch of City Edition jerseys was worth the wait. The Knicks and Nets have two of the better designs, but there are a bunch of teams worth mentioning here. Atlanta, Orlando, San Antonio, and Houston are among the best.