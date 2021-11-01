Kadarius Toney and Sterling Shepard missed last week with differing injuries.

The Giants won’t have Saquon Barkley or Kenny Golladay for Monday night’s meeting with Kansas City.

However, the team is expected to return two of its other top offensive weapons.

Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports wide receivers Kadarius Toney and Sterling Shepard are expected to suit up. Toney missed last week’s win over Carolina with an ankle injury while Shepard was sidelined due to a hamstring issue.

One thing that will be a boost to the offense: Getting some playmakers back. Receivers Kadarius Toney and Sterling Shepard, both listed as questionable, are expected to play, per source. Team will make sure they’re good in warmups, but they’re not considered game-time decisions https://t.co/dPqCezLA2M — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) November 1, 2021

Either receiver playing would be great news for Daniel Jones and this Giants offense. The Chiefs defense is below average, and having at least a few of the top targets healthy would assist in New York taking advantage of that weak unit.

Toney hasn’t played since he sustained the injury in the early stages of the Week 6 loss to the Rams. Expect the Giants to heavily utilize his talents — prior to his exit against Los Angeles, the team targeted Toney three times in the six offensive snaps in which he was on the field.

There’s also the chance Kadarius sees reps as a returner. C.J. Board and Jabrill Peppers are both done for the season — Toney is one of the lone remaining options for the punt returner role.

As for Shepard, the last time he was on the field was against the Rams when he caught 10 balls on 14 targets for 76 yards.

The Giants and Chiefs will face off Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City is struggling at 3-4, but this could be a get-back game for the Patrick Mahomes-led squad.

Follow Ryan Honey on Twitter: @RyanHoneyESNY